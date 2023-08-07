By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another episode of The Layup Drill. This month, we look at the Philippines Women’s National Team at the World Cup, a golf player winning a tournament for France, Corbin Carroll returning home, and Shohei Ohtani staying put in Anaheim.

Team Philippines gets history-making victory in World Cup

The women’s national team for the Philippines made its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup, which started in July. The team did not make it out of pool play, but did get an upset win over co-host New Zealand.

The team included three players with ties to the Seattle area. Alicia Barker is a 25-year-old defender that played on the Philippines National Team. She was born in Woodinville, played high school soccer at Inglemoor High School, and went on to play at the University of Illinois. Dominique Randle Harris was born in Seattle and played at Skyline High School. The center back went on to the University of Southern California to play. She went on to play professionally in Iceland before joining the national team. Finally, Jessika Cowart played for the University of Washington. The California-native played professionally in Turkey and Sweden before dedicating her time with the Filipino national team.

Boutier wins Evian Championship

Celine Boutier, who was born to Thai parents in France, won her first major title at the Evian Championship. Boutier was the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament. The 29-year-old attended Duke University where she earned a psychology degree. She won the championship by 6 strokes.

Carroll returns to Seattle as All-Star

The city of Seattle hosted the Major League All-Star game in July. It was a festive occasion as it brought together the top stars in baseball. This year, it included Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Carroll, who is Taiwanese American, grew up in Queen Anne and was picked to play in the All-Star game in his rookie year as an outfielder for the Diamondbacks.

“I can’t begin to tell you how many people we know are planning to come to the game and celebrate with us,” Pey-Lin Carroll told the USA Today prior to the game. Carroll had intended to come home to stay with his parents and visit friends during the break. But since he was picked, those plans changed.

At 22, Carroll is the favorite for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year award. He made his major league debut last August and his play has already drawn an 8-year, $111 million contract to make him a mainstay in Arizona for some time.

Although Carroll did not get to spend time with his family as planned, he did make a surprise visit to his old Queen Anne Little League field to host a meet-and-greet the day after the All-Star game. He took pictures and signed autographs for more than two hours on the same field where he played little league. Carroll attended Lakeside High School in Seattle and planned on attending UCLA, but was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the first round in the 2019 MLB Baseball Draft.

The All-Star Game held in Seattle included several days of festivities, including MLB exhibits dedicated to different contributors to the game. There was a section dedicated to the Asian American and Asian players that contributed to the sport, from Ichiro Suzuki to Corbin Carroll to Shoei Ohtani, and many more.

Ohtani stays in Anaheim

Baseball’s biggest star, the Anaheim Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, was in Seattle to play in the All-Star Game. With the Angels on the edge of playoff contention, the trade rumors for Ohtani persisted throughout the All-Star Weekend. Ohtani was serenaded by many Seattle fans in attendance to the game that chanted “Come to Seattle” during his first at-bat in the game. The reference was for the pitcher/designated hitter to come to Seattle next season. Ohtani is a free agent and can sign with any team starting next season.

However, any trade that Ohtani may have been involved in this season did not come to fruition. Ohtani has been a spark for the team as they are now just 3 and a half games out of the playoffs. Being so close, the Angels decided not to trade him at the deadline this season. It remains a big question whether he stays or leaves Anaheim after the season.

Jason can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.