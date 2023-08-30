Seattle City Council attend meet and greet with AAPI, Latino communities

In a bid to strengthen community ties and gain support from diverse backgrounds, six Seattle City Council candidates came together on Aug. 26 for a meet and greet event at the home of Shiao-Yen Wu. The gathering, attended by approximately 100 people, attracted members from both the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Latino communities.

The candidates, who were endorsed by the organizing group, seized the opportunity to engage with attendees and discuss their campaign platforms.

Spearheaded by sponsors including Shiao-Yen Wu, Robert Yeh, Sandy Shettler, Lo-Yu Sun, Jerry Lee, Frank Wen, Dexter Lai, Lisa Chen, Zhilla Shen, Karen Tsuo, and Tony Au, the event had a financial aspect as well, as some of the attendees chose to contribute by writing checks to support the candidates’ campaigns.