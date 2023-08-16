Man indicted in NYC Koreatown attack

MIDTOWN, NY — A Boston man was indicted on Tuesday for assaulting an Asian couple while yelling racist slurs in May.

33-year-old Mark Jensen was charged with felony assault and hate crime charges following the incident in Koreatown, where prosecutors say Jensen attacked a Korean couple with fists, spit and hate.

“As alleged, Marc Jensen spewed hateful anti-Chinese remarks before physically attacking this couple as they waited to turn in after a dinner out in Manhattan,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “My Office’s dedicated and specially trained hate crimes prosecutors will continue to investigate incidents of hate and bias in our communities. My thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

Prosecutors claim that Jensen attacked a man and woman, both 39-years-old, as they were about to enter an Uber on May 23. Jensen approached the pair, who prosecutors note are both of Korean descent, and started to make anti-Chinese remarks, officials said.

He then spat on the woman and pulled the man out of the car and pushed him to the ground, kicking him several times in the leg until a passerby intervened and caused Jensen to flee, prosecutors and police said.

A Crimestoppers tip led NYPD officers to track down Jensen two weeks later.