Kamala Harris coming to Seattle

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Seattle on Tuesday to deliver a speech touting the Biden administration’s actions on climate.

Harris’ visit will come before the anniversary of President Joe Biden signing into law the Inflation Reduction Act to promote clean-energy manufacturing and fight climate change.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join Harris at the Seattle event.

The Seattle Times reports that Harris will also headline a high-priced political fundraiser co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Donors attending the event will fork over $5,000 per person, with higher-level donation tiers of $10,000 and $25,000 granting a photo with the vice president, and $50,000 garnering a “host” designation, according to a copy of an invitation obtained by The Seattle Times.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Biden Victory Fund— which will be split between the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic Party organizations.

Harris’ visit to Seattle will be her second since taking office in 2021.