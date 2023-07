The King County Council presented a recognition to Iam Tongi on Tuesday afternoon for winning American Idol Season 21.

Tongi is the first Washington state resident and the first Hawaiian-born person to win the competition, a win that also coincided with Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month.

Though born in Kahuku, Hawaii, Tongi and his family moved to Federal Way in 2019, where he graduated from Decatur High School.