ACRS Walk for Rice

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) said it raised $296,855.75 during its annual Walk for Rice.

“Your donations and support provide thousands of hot meals, food and other essentials, every week, to those who need it,” ACRS said on its Facebook page.

The June 17 walk took place at Seward Park with Brady Wakayama of KING 5 News emceeing the event.

There were also cultural performers from the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, Seattle Kokon Taiko, Master David Leong’s Kung Fu Lion Dance Team, and South Nepali School Dancers. The UW Husky Marching Band also joined in.

Walk for Rice is an annual tradition of raising funds and awareness about hunger in Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities.