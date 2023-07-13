A culture of racism

A lawsuit filed on June 30 by Andre Wong against Lumentum, a Silicon Valley tech company, sheds light on the persistent issue of racism and discrimination faced by Asian Americans in the workplace. Wong’s allegations paint a troubling picture of a work environment where Mandarin was banned, racially insensitive comments were made, and opportunities for career advancement were denied based on race.

One of the key claims in the lawsuit is that Wong—despite his contributions and success in developing a 3D sensing technology that reportedly brought significant financial benefits to Lumentum—was passed over for an executive position overseeing his own creation. Two external candidates, a South Asian man and a white woman, were considered for the job instead. “After the interview process concluded, the management told the team that the white female was preferred because she was ‘not like us,’” the complaint said.

Wong said he also had to train and work under a revolving door of white managers.

The complaint highlights instances of overt racism, such as ridicule over Wong’s pronunciation of certain words and derogatory jokes about Chinese employees. These incidents, coupled with the management’s alleged dismissive attitude toward the concerns raised by Chinese engineers, paint a disturbing picture of an organization where racial bias and stereotypes were perpetuated.

Furthermore, the lawsuit underscores the importance of creating an inclusive work environment and allowing employees to voice their concerns without fear of retaliation. Wong’s attempts to address workplace discrimination and establish an Asian employee resource group were met with resistance, and he claims that his advocacy ultimately led to his reassignment and subsequent termination.

Wong’s decision to file the lawsuit and seek $20 million in damages is not solely about seeking personal compensation. He said he wants to drive systemic change within the tech industry and raise awareness about the discrimination faced by Asian Americans. He plans to donate a significant portion of any winnings to fighting anti-Asian discrimination.

Andre Wong’s attorney, Charles Jung, also hopes that this lawsuit will serve as a catalyst for change within the tech industry. He emphasizes that Asian Americans should not be relegated to secondary roles but should be given equal opportunities for leadership positions.