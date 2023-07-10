10-month-old Filipino picked as 2023 Gerber Baby

The winner of this year’s Gerber baby photo search competition is 10-month-old Madison “Maddie” Mendoza of Colorado. She made her debut on Wednesday on NBC’s Today show.

Both of her parents come from first-generation families from the Philippines.

Maddie, along with her parents, captured the attention of the judges with their throwback submission that included a photo of Maddie and her mom at that same age.

According to her parents, Maddie came into the world with a full head of hair. She enjoys baby music classes, swim lessons, hiking with her mom and dad, and exploring new food.

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful,” said Crystal Mendoza, Maddie’s mom. A “rainbow baby” is one who is born after a pregnancy loss.

In addition to being the Gerber Baby for 2023, Maddie wins the title of “Chief Growing Officer,” a new wardrobe from Gerber’s clothing line, a year’s supply of Gerber products and a $25,000 prize. Gerber is also donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, as well as $5,000 to Operation Homefront, which supports military families.

According to Gerber, Maddie’s parents have been together for 22 years since they were high school sweethearts. Maddie’s dad, Jun, is a U.S. Air Force Academy grad and serves as a lieutenant colonel physician in the Air Force. Maddie’s mom works as a dentist. The Mendozas live in Colorado Springs where Jun is stationed.