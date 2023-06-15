Pregnant woman shot, killed

A 30-year-old man is in custody—in connection with a shooting that killed one woman, and her baby, injured her husband.

Eina Kwon, 34, was 32 weeks pregnant. She and her husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, were shot while stopped in a car Tuesday morning near their restaurant, Aburiya Bento House in Belltown. He was shot in the arm and remains hospitalized.

The baby was delivered at Harborview Medical Center and survived for a short time before dying, according to a probable cause statement.

The suspect remains held in King County custody on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His motivations remain unclear.

Police responded to multiple calls about shots fired at a car near 4th Avenue and Lenora Street. That’s where officers found the Kwons with gunshot wounds.

Based on information provided by witnesses, officers located the suspect a short distance from the scene and took him into custody. A firearm was also recovered.