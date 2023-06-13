Police arrest narcotics dealer, recover stolen gun  

On June 9, Seattle police arrested a 39-year-old man who was in possession of narcotics and a stolen gun in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

Around 2 p.m., officers witnessed the man dealing narcotics near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

The same man was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. When officers stopped the vehicle, the man got out and tried to run from police. They chased him and caught him near South Judkins Street and Sturgis Avenue South.

While he was running from police, the suspect tossed out his outer layer of clothing and buried a gun. A police K9 officer later found the gun.

Police recovered $310 in cash, about 200 fentanyl M30 pills, and the handgun, which was stolen.

The man was booked into King County Jail.