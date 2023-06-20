June 20 is World Refugee Day 

Seattle restaurants Phở Bắc Sup Shop and Musang are hosting a culinary partnership with Tacoma Community House to celebrate World Refugee Day on June 20.

What unites this partnership is three women who are daughters of immigrant families who arrived in the United States and found a home as migrants.

Yenvy Pham, owner of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Melissa Miranda, owner of Musang, and Aimee Khuu, executive director of Tacoma Community House have teamed up to support refugees to ensure that they have the legal advocacy and services they need.

Their vision is to raise $100,000 to support legal services at Tacoma Community House which has served immigrants and refugees across the Puget Sound region for the past 113 years.

“Our families each benefited from citizenship that has enabled us to pursue our dreams and career aspirations,” said Pham. “We’re looking to pay it forward to the next generation of immigrants who need the same support that our families were provided.”

Visit Phở Bắc Sup Shop on June 20-25 and Musang on June 23-25 to buy your world refugee week t-shirt and contribute to Tacoma Community House.

You can also donate, volunteer, and learn more at tacomacommunityhouse.org