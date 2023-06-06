Eng, Luke honored with 2023 Fred Yee Citizens Award

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A. Seattle) held its annual banquet at China Harbor Restaurant on June 4.

They honored this year’s Fred Yee Citizens Award recipients—Tuck Eng and Bettie Luke, both long-time Chinatown-International District community volunteers and advocates.

Eng is a third generation Chinese American born in 1933. When Chong Wa formed the Historic Chinatown Gate Foundation, Eng was named president and tasked with constructing a traditional Chinese gate at the entrance of Seattle’s Chinatown at 5th and King Street. He also helped with the design of the Hing Hay Park addition.

Over the years, Eng has supported and advocated for the community as a past board member of the CID Policy Development Authority and as a long-term, current board member of the CID Business Improvement Area, and the Chong Wa Benevolent Association.

Luke has been involved with multicultural education, equity and teacher inservice training for over 40 years, and has conducted diversity training in 36 different states across the nation.

Recently, she focused her attention on C.A.C.A. Seattle and their partnership with Cathy Post #186 to bring about the Regional Congressional Gold Medal Award event recognizing WWII Chinese American veterans. Luke continues her long relationship with the Wing Luke Museum (named after her brother) and now they are both involved with the Chinese American Legacy Art Project.

Winners of the Fred Yee Citizens Award personify C.A.C.A.’s mission to develop leadership, serve the community, and promote civil rights.

Also, Han Eckelberg was selected as the 2023 Rising Star Award recipient. Han is graduating this year from the University of Washington, Communication Leadership program, with a master’s in Communication in Communities & Networks. While he was an UW undergraduate student in Art and American Ethnic Studies for a Photo/Media class in 2020, he created the Bruce Lee Ascending design.

This year, the Sounders in partnership with The Wing Luke Museum, created a video promoting special Bruce Lee clothing wear. Han is featured as part of that video, performing kung fu. Eckelberg continues working with young AAPI in leadership and CID community activities and events.