Yang, Chopra to speak at Crosscut Festival

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and renowned doctor, author, holistic health and alternative medicine practitioner Deepak Chopra are among the speakers at this year’s Crosscut Festival.

Billed as “an exciting event that brings together innovators, changemakers, and newsmakers from around the world to celebrate big ideas and bold thinking,” the festival’s aim is to take a fresh look at some of the most significant issues of our time.

Chopra is scheduled to speak on May 5, and Yang on May 6.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crosscut-ideas-festival-tickets-470660647667?aff=paidmktg

