WORLD Channel celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with four documentary features

WORLD Channel, public media’s premiere platform for diverse documentary and nonfiction programs, is honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May with films that center Asian and Pacific Islander stories and perspectives in the United States and around the world.

Key programming highlights for AAPI Heritage Month include Asian American Stories of Resilience & Beyond (Volume 1 & Volume 2) , seven short films created by emerging Asian American documentary filmmakers; Ganden: A Joyful Land, a look at the lives of the remaining generation of monks to have studied at Tibetan Buddhism’s most influential monastery; The Accused, which follows a powerful cleric’s mission to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws; and Blurring the Color Line, a personal exploration of the relationships between Chinese Americans and Black Americans in the Jim Crow era.

In addition to the broadcast premiere of these films on WORLD Channel’s 193 multicast member stations across the United States, they will also be available to stream online at WORLDChannel.org, WORLD Channel’s YouTube page and on the PBS app.

For more information and films, visit WORLDchannel.org.