Suspicious behavior leads to narcotics, weapon arrest in CID

Police recovered narcotics and a handgun from a man following his arrest in the Chinatown-International District (CID) last week.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m.on May 25, officers conducting surveillance in the area of 12th Avenue South and King Street watched as a man openly conducted narcotics transactions with people who approached him.

When police went to arrest the suspect, he ran from officers and refused to comply with commands to stop. Once in custody, police recovered a handgun, various narcotics including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and over $500 in cash.

Officers said the man was a convicted felon prohibited from legally having a handgun, and he had two outstanding felony warrants for robbery and narcotics violations.

The 50-year-old was transported to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, and his felony warrants.