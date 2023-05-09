Spring blooms, for you by Hmong farmers

By Becky Chan

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

If you bought a white paper wrapped bouquet this past weekend at a local farmers market or plan to buy one at Pike Place Market (PPM) for Mother’s Day, chances are you’re buying from a Hmong farmer. According to the Hmong Association of Washington 80% of PPM and the farmers markets flower stands are Hmong-owned.

An ethnic sub-group of mountain dwellers in southwestern China and marginalized by the Han Chinese, the Hmong people have been migrating to southeast Asia since the 1800s. Based on a 2019 Census Bureau survey, approximately 327,000 Hmong Americans live in the U.S. The earliest arrivals settled in the U.S. as refugees after aiding the U.S. in the Vietnam War. About 2500 live in Washington state and approximately 100 are small farmers, farming on leased lands.

