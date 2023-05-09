ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Spring blooms, for you by Hmong farmers

By Becky Chan
If you bought a white paper wrapped bouquet this past weekend at a local farmers market or plan to buy one at Pike Place Market (PPM) for Mother’s Day, chances are you’re buying from a Hmong farmer. According to the Hmong Association of Washington 80% of PPM and the farmers markets flower stands are Hmong-owned. 

An ethnic sub-group of mountain dwellers in southwestern China and marginalized by the Han Chinese, the Hmong people have been migrating to southeast Asia since the 1800s. Based on a 2019 Census Bureau survey, approximately 327,000 Hmong Americans live in the U.S. The earliest arrivals settled in the U.S. as refugees after aiding the U.S. in the Vietnam War. About 2500 live in Washington state and approximately 100 are small farmers, farming on leased lands.

Ze Lor and her husband Bryant

Unique Garden owners Ze Lor and her husband Bryant Her farm four acres in Monroe. They sell at the Puyallap Farmers Market.

Long Thai

Long Thai visiting from Portland is happy with his purchase at Pike Place Market.

Pike Place Market Hmong flower stand.

Pike Place Market Hmong flower stand.

Jimmy Lor and wife Celiana Schild

Jimmy Lor and wife Celiana Schild putting together bouquets at the U District Farmers market.

Blong Cha and his daughters Stacy and Nikki

Blong Cha and his daughters Stacy (back) and Nikki (front) finishing their bouquets. They farm 13 acres in Fall City and 3 in Monroe. They sell at Pike Place Market, U District, Lake City, and the West Seattle farmer’s market.

Flowers from Blong’s Garden

Flowers from Blong’s Garden

Lee Lor and daughter Melissa

Lee Lor and daughter Melissa work side by side.  Lee Lor and wife Dao Cha farm 13 acres in Carnation. They sell at U District, West Seattle and Pike Place Market.  Many of the Hmong farms have no hired helps. Farming is a family business.

Flowers from Lee Lor Garden

Flowers from Lee Lor Garden

Angie Vang

Angie Vang, mother of Jimmy and owner of Small River farm loads the van at the end of the day at the U District Farmers Market. She and her family farm two acres.

