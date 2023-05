Seattle police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Lane St on May 19.

Officers arrived on scene and learned an altercation occurred where witnesses saw a woman discharging a firearm.

Police located the 38-year-old nearby and detained her. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the woman for felony harassment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. A firearm was recovered.

She was booked into King County Jail.