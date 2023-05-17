Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho announces re-election campaign 

Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho announced on Monday his intention to seek reelection for a second term on the Port of Seattle Commission. In his campaign, Cho will focus on creating more sustainable and equitable economic opportunities for King County and the greater Puget Sound region.

As a former small business owner, Cho has firsthand experience in the challenges that face small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region.

In his first term, he led the port through the instabilities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Port of Seattle successfully weathered the once in a generation pandemic without lay-offs and without a single small business failure. Cho also championed efforts in equity, diversity, and inclusion both internal and external to the port.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished during my first term…but there is still more work to be done,” said Cho. “We need to continue to promote sustainable economic growth, support small businesses, and ensure that the Port remains a vital hub for international trade.”

Commissioner Cho launches his reelection campaign with over 50 endorsements including Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

For more information, go to electsamcho.com.