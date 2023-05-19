SATURDAY: Mayor Harrell to join nearly 4,000 volunteers for One Seattle Day of Service

Seattle – On Saturday, Mayor Harrell will kick off the 2023 One Seattle Day of Service and join thousands of volunteers to give back and take action to improve the city we love.

“The Day of Service is an opportunity to put our shared values of cooperation, inclusion, and unity into tangible action to improve our city,” said Mayor Harrell. “We are excited to see neighbors, local leaders, sports teams, small businesses, and community organizations come together and make Seattle a better place for everyone.”

Harrell will participate in three events across the city, starting the morning in Pioneer Square with the Alliance for Pioneer Square and representatives from the Seahawks, Sounders, and OL Reign. He will then join the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area’s community cleanup event to meet and greet volunteers. Harrell will close the day at El Centro de la Raza’s event with 200 volunteers participating in street cleanup, landscaping, and other beautification activities.

Nearly 140 organizations will be involved by either leading events, promoting events, or sending teams to volunteer at events. Partners include local sports teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders, OL Reign, and Sea Dragons; small businesses; neighborhood groups; local government leaders and staff; nonprofits, and many more.