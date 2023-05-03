PSA at AMC theaters

A public service announcement that was created in 2021 will be re-running in all the AMC Theatres across the nation for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Wenda Fong, known for producing “American Idol,” among other hit shows, produced the PSA while Jon M. Chu, known for “Crazy Rich Asians,” directed the piece. Ken Jeong, Randall Park, and Harry Shum Jr. are among the 21 names in the 30-second PSA with a very upbeat and positive spin.

Fong is also the chairperson emeritus and co-founder of CAPE, The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment. CAPE is the largest, longest-running, and most influential organization for APIs in the entertainment industry.

Watch the PSA on youtube.com/watch?v=zw_EEcpaIJo