Jenna Nand runs for Edmonds City Council

Jenna Nand has announced that she is running for Edmonds City Council, Position 7.

“I was appointed to Position #7 on October 14, 2022 and I hope that Edmonds voters choose to retain me in my seat in the upcoming election on November 7, 2023,” she said in a statement.

The daughter of Indian immigrants from the Fiji Islands, Nand told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “I am proud to be a first generation American and the first Asian American woman and the first BIPOC woman to sit on Edmonds City Council.”

She is an attorney and small business owner, and a self-proclaimed grassroots activist in the Democratic Party.

“I am also a local animal rescuer, with five of my own rescue bunnies,” she said.

Nand also serves on the advisory committee of the Asian Services Center in Snohomish County, which was co-founded by her friends Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen and Mukilteo City Councilmember Riaz Khan.

For more information, go to voteforjenna.com.