ICHS Foundation raised $81,000 at the Honoring Teresita Batayola: AiPACE Clinic Naming Fundraiser, held on April 15, at the Wing Luke Museum.

Approximately 100 guests attended to raise funds for the Aging in PACE Washington capital campaign and to honor Teresita Batayola, president emeritus and former ICHS CEO.

“Being honored by naming a clinic in the new Aging in PACE site makes my heart full,” said Batayola. “Thank you to all the friends who came and donated to provide comprehensive and coordinated services for the frail elderly.”

AiPACE envisions a world where all elders can age with dignity and respect regardless of economic status or race. Once complete, AiPACE will provide low-income, nursing-home eligible Asian and Pacific Islander elders in King County the option to age at home, stay close to family members, and maintain independent living in the community.