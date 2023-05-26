Commencement ceremonies to feature Nguyen, Baldwin

Former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin Jr. will serve as undergraduate commencement speaker at Seattle University commencement ceremonies at Climate Pledge Arena on June 12, and University of Southern California Professor Viet Thanh Nguyen, PhD, will speak at the graduate ceremony.

Both will receive Honorary Doctorates.

“We are delighted by the opportunity to hear from and honor Doug Baldwin Jr. and Dr. Viet Thanh Nguyen, two individuals whose lives and work are perfectly aligned with Seattle University’s Jesuit mission and values,” explains President Eduardo Peñalver. “I look forward to celebrating what will be a very special day for our graduates and their families.”