ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_WAEcology.jpg (468×60)

ad_WA_HAF

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Commencement ceremonies to feature Nguyen, Baldwin

Commencement ceremonies to feature Nguyen, Baldwin

By Leave a Comment

Doug Baldwin Jr.

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin Jr. will serve as undergraduate commencement speaker at Seattle University commencement ceremonies at Climate Pledge Arena on June 12, and University of Southern California Professor Viet Thanh Nguyen, PhD, will speak at the graduate ceremony. 

Both will receive Honorary Doctorates.

“We are delighted by the opportunity to hear from and honor Doug Baldwin Jr. and Dr. Viet Thanh Nguyen, two individuals whose lives and work are perfectly aligned with Seattle University’s Jesuit mission and values,” explains President Eduardo Peñalver. “I look forward to celebrating what will be a very special day for our graduates and their families.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *