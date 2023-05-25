CISC Renton grand opening 

Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) held a grand opening ceremony on May 19 for its new Renton location.

The location houses CISC’s South King County Family Resource Center and provides space for its ParentChild+, Universal Developmental Screening, healthcare access, and case management team members.

The location at 725 Powell Avenue Southwest, Suite 100 replaces CISC’s previous office in Kent.

Rep. Adam Smith, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, and Renton Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn attended.