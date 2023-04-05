Woman escapes from unlawful imprisonment 

Seattle Police officers were flagged down by a woman bleeding from a wound on her head in the Chinatown-International District at around 1 a.m. on April 4.

The 57-year-old reported that she met a man who invited her to come over to an apartment near the 1000 block of South Jackson Street. When the man found out that the woman lived in the same building, he produced a knife and held it to the victim’s throat to gain entry into her apartment.

While inside, the man assaulted the woman. She attempted to escape but the suspect forced her back into the apartment. He then threatened to kill her and her son if she reported the assault.

When the suspect fell asleep, the victim escaped and contacted police. Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid at the scene for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The 57-year-old male suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s apartment. Police obtained a search warrant to take him into custody.

SWAT arrested the man for unlawful imprisonment, assault, harassment, and other crimes. He was later booked into King County Jail.