Tanya Kim confirmed as HSD director

The Seattle City Council has unanimously voted to recommend the appointment of Tanya Kim to the Human Services Department’s (HSD) permanent director position.

HSD has been without a permanent director since 2018.

“Acting Director Kim is familiar with the challenges and has already led the department through some of the most difficult days of the pandemic and the City,” said Councilmember Lisa Herbold. “She has worked for the Human Services department since 2010 and has been serving as acting director since September of 2021. I have found Director Kim to be a thoughtful and responsive partner, and I was pleased that she was willing to step up her commitment when asked to serve in the permanent role.”