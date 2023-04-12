Spring Clean 2023 Project Inquiry 

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Chinatown International-District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) will be hosting the annual Spring Clean event on April 29th, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Spring Clean is a highly anticipated event that attracts a lot of volunteers to the CID neighborhood.

CIDBIA is reaching out to community stakeholders to see if they may have any projects in mind that would benefit from the help of volunteers. Projects that involve improving the exterior/outside of your establishment is highly preferred, and some inside projects may also be considered.

If you have a project in mind that could use the help of volunteers, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXwzN7QF7j0E3o6eFvefUWdeOvS5HGuxhRszxwoD2v6o7qOQ/viewform

The deadline for all project ideas will end on April 17. If you have any questions, reach out to: yongkang@cidbia.org