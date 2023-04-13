SPD giving away Kia and Hyundai steering wheel locks

In response to a rise in vehicle thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models, SPD’s Crime Prevention Coordinators will be giving away steering wheel locks at each of its five precincts this month.

The devices are available at no charge to people who live or work in the City of Seattle, with a focus on those who own or lease a Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

PRECINCT DATES & TIMES:

East Precinct – 1519 12th Avenue:

April 25 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

West Precinct – 810 Virginia Street:

April 20 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. * This event is at Hing Hay Park (423 Maynard Avenue S)

North Precinct – 10049 College Way N:

April 21 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

South Precinct – 3001 S Myrtle Street:

April 27 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Southwest Precinct – 2300 SW Webster Street:

April 15 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

April 20 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Due to limited availability, locks cannot be set aside or held. Only one lock is allowed per person. Please go to the pick-up event scheduled for the precinct where you live or work.