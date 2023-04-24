Share your stories about the history of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is looking to commission individual community members to participate in a special LGBTQ+ version of their Seattle Histories Storytelling Project. Those with connections—currently or historically—to Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to submit story ideas by May 1.

There are many ways to participate—a written article, video, oral history, or audio recording. The only requirement is that the stories be centered on people, places, and/or events in the history of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ communities.

Those selected to participate will be notified and given a minimum of one month to complete and submit their stories. All chosen participants will be compensated upon delivery of the final work.

Stipend: $600

Written Story Word Count Requirements: 1,800-2,500 words

Video Story Length Requirements: 5-6 minutes

Audio Story Length Requirements: 10-12 minutes

Stories will be featured on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods blog, website, newsletter, and social media sites.

How to submit your story idea

Please fill out the submission survey with the following elements by May 1, 2023.

Brief pitch (max 500 words) that describes the story you want to tell and how you plan to tell it.

Short paragraph about how you are connected to the community, place, or event you are focusing on in your story.

An attachment or link to samples of your work.