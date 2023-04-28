Seattle celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Throughout May, the Seattle area is celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month to explore the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture that thrives in western Washington.

There are various things to do and places to go such as attending the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, the Bonsai Fest, the “Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth” exhibition, Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), and the Japanese Cultural Community Center.

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, held at the Armory Food & Events Hall on May 6 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., kicks off the month-long celebration. The event features food, traditional music and dance, local vendors, and cultural displays, representing over 26 different ethnic communities and cultures.

The Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way is one of only two museums in the U.S. dedicated solely to bonsai. The museum maintains a collection of 150 bonsai trees from Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S. Visitors can see live demonstrations, tour impressive collections, and shop at the museum’s pop-up shop on Mother’s Day weekend (May 13 and 14) from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The “Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth” exhibition, running through May 29 at the Seattle Art Museum, showcases more than 100 textiles from both the museum’s collection and a dedicated Seattle-area collector. The exhibition delves into the intricate processes of dyeing and hand-weaving threads to create the complex textile pattern known as ikat, which is used in elegant Japanese kimonos, silk robes from Central Asia, symbolic cloths from Indonesia, and more.

The CID is the cultural hub for Seattle’s AAPI communities. The district is made up of different Asian cultures, mostly family-owned shops and restaurants, perfect for a day of exploring. Visitors can also explore the district’s landmarks, including Hing Hay Park and the Historic Chinatown Gate.

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience is a must-visit all year long. Located in the CID, Wing Luke tells the story of the Asian Pacific American immigrants in Seattle and beyond. The museum also offers a “Redlining Heritage Trail Tour,” which is a walking tour that explores themes of gentrification and displacement in Seattle neighborhoods. Foodies can check out their Rice Stuff Food Tour, where you will eat your way through the CID while learning about the role of rice both historically and in our lives today.

The Panama Hotel, located in the CID, has a unique place in Seattle’s history as it once provided lodging to immigrants from Japan. During World War II, its basement was used by the Japanese community as a storeroom before they were sent to internment camps. Today, visitors can tour its preserved traditional bathhouse, which is the only remaining facility still intact and in place.

The Japanese Cultural Community Center is a great place to learn more about Japanese language, culture, and community. On May 6 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., the center is hosting its annual Children’s Day festival, where visitors can experience Japanese culture through activities like radio taiso (exercise), spinning top-making, martial arts demonstrations, live music performances, and even a children’s yukata fashion show.

Kubota Garden, located in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, is a must-visit during the Annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser on May 6, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The garden was founded in 1927 by Fujitaro Kubota, a Japanese immigrant, and is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the garden in accordance with his vision.

The newly renovated Seattle Asian Art Museum, located in Volunteer Park, is home to an extensive Asian art collection. Current exhibits include “Boundless: Stories of Asian Art.”

The Seattle Chinese Garden is a place to learn more about the rich heritage of Chinese arts and culture via a beautiful Sichuan-style garden. On May 13 and 14, visit the Seattle Chinese Garden for its 2023 Peony Festival.

Experience the Seattle Japanese Garden located in the Washington Washington Park Arboretum UW Botanic Gardens featuring curving pathways, beautiful foliage, flowing water and a teahouse.

Te Fare O Tamatoa is a nonprofit organization that spreads knowledge of Tahitian culture through dance and music. On May 13 at 6 p.m., they are hosting a student showcase featuring dancing and drumming performances. The event will also have a marketplace where you can buy handmade jewelry and other authentic Tahitian goods such as pareus and monoi oil.