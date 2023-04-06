ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Safe Place Program launches in all Western Washington Chase branches

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz (2nd from left) with Phyllis Campbell, Chairman, Pacific Northwest, JPMorgan Chase (3rd from left) and various officials at the Safe Place launch at Chase Uwajimaya Village on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The Seattle Police Department (SPD), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, has launched the SPD Safe Place program which will be available at all 96 Chase branches in Western Washington. 

The April 5 announcement—at the Chase Bank at Uwajimaya Village—provides a location for anyone who is a victim of a hate crime or feels threatened, to enter and call the police for assistance immediately.

While the Safe Space program highlights the LGBTQ+ community logo—this program applies to anyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or age. 

Safety “for all” is at the heart of what the program represents.

