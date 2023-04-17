The Rotary Club of Seattle hosted a panel discussion, “Northeast Asia and the U.S. Today,” on April 12, featuring Hisao Inagaki, Consul General of Japan in Seattle; Eunji Seo, Consul General of South Korea in Seattle; and Daniel Chen, Director General of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle.

David Woodward, senior advisor for Global Engagement at Seattle University and Rotarian, moderated the panel about how the world today looks from a global perspective.

The panelists also spoke on the influence of their respective cultures on American society and the world.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Tony Nien-Tzu, Consul at TECO; Nahye Kwon and So Yun Sim of the Consulate of South Korea in Seattle; and Sumi Junichi, Deputy Consul, Consulate General of Japan in Seattle.