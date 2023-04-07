Morisawa, Inagaki meet

Seattle-based artist Naoko Morisawa met with Seattle’s Consul General of Japan Hisao Inagaki on March 29.

Inagaki toured Morisawa’s ‘Happy Room’ exhibit at ARTS at King Street Station Gallery. ‘Happy Room’ is a mosaic collage that includes 2D and 3D work featuring household objects, foods, shoes, animals and people, and colorful geometric abstraction.

Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, Morisawa studied design and ceramics at Tama Art University, one of the major art schools in Japan.

In 2004, Naoko moved to the Pacific Northwest where she explored exhibition opportunities starting from small exhibition spaces which then grew into national and international exhibitions. Morisawa has exhibited her work throughout the US and internationally in Canada, Japan, and Ireland.