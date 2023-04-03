Man with pickaxe arrested after shattering glass at CID business

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man breaking a front door of a business with a pickaxe on March 29 in the Chinatown-International District.

Officers arrived just after 2:30 p.m. to find the front door glass shattered of a business in the 500 block of South Main Street. Management estimated the damage to the door to be $2,000.

A witness who saw what happened pointed out the suspect to police. As officers approached the man, he ran from them. Police instructed him to stop and detained him after a short foot pursuit.

Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to provide aid to the male suspect for minor injuries.

Police recovered the pickaxe from the scene and submitted it into evidence.

The 38-year-old male suspect was arrested for malicious mischief and obstruction. He was later booked into King County Jail.