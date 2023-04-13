Hyun Kim to join City of Tacoma as Deputy City Manager 

TACOMA — Hyun Kim has accepted City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s offer to join the City of Tacoma as a Deputy City Manager overseeing internal services functions beginning June 20—pending completion of a standard background check.

Previously, Kim served as the City Administrator in the City of Gillette, Wyoming where he assembled the team that would transition a coal-dependent community away from fossil fuels. He also spearheaded an ethics case study on rebuilding public trust while managing City operations and keeping public policy on track. And he led a team that would onboard more minority and female officers than at any time in the department’s history.

Prior to that role, Kim spent four years as the City Manager for the City of Fife.

“I am excited that we are bringing Mr. Kim back to the Pacific Northwest as our next Deputy City Manager,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “His breadth of experience and local connections are clear strengths, and he will be an asset as a member of the City of Tacoma’s Executive Leadership Team.”

Kim holds master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration and is a Credentialed Manager by the International City/County Management Association.