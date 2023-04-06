David Song is Town Hall Seattle’s new director 

Town Hall Seattle announced this week that it selected David Song as its new executive director—he will step into the role on April 24.

“Now, more than ever, the arts and culture landscape needs places like Town Hall where we prioritize accessibility to our programming and to our stages,” Song said. “Town Hall is the kind of organization every city and community should have, a mission that adds so much value through the intellectual, cultural, and artistic connections that form a community.”

Song emigrated with his family from South Korea as a child. He follows founding Executive Director David Brewster, who was in the position for seven years, and Wier Harman, who ended a 17-year tenure in December.