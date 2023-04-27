CID Spring Clean returns this weekend

SEATTLE – On Saturday, April 29, more than 200 community members will volunteer to beautify Seattle’s historic Chinatown-International District (CID) neighborhood. The 22nd annual Spring Clean is produced by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) with support from neighborhood partners and sponsors to make this event possible.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – noon, and the meeting point is at Hing Hay Park.

“We are excited to welcome back volunteers to join us at Spring Clean after more than three years.” said Monisha Singh, executive director of CIDBIA. “While we’ve continued to have daily contracted litter and graffiti abatement services and host monthly volunteer clean-ups, this once-a-year event is a great opportunity to cultivate a sense of giving back to this neighborhood, and that includes district-wide cleaning and beautification projects, in addition to specific business requests such as façade improvements and graffiti removal.”

Volunteer project activities include:

Cleaning and beautification – litter pick-up, graffiti removal, and window cleaning

Gardening and restoration – weeding, trimming, and cleaning local community garden

Business-specific projects – façade painting, moving furniture, and murals

Interested volunteers can sign up for a shift with Spring Clean at https://signup.com/go/tEkJMfr or if you’d like to make a contribution to the Spring Clean fundraiser, go to cidbia.org/donate.