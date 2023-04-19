Cheryl Lee to serve as the new executive director of KWA 

LAKEWOOD — The Korean Women’s Association (KWA) Board of Trustees announced on April 17 the appointment of Cheryl Lee as its new executive director. She will begin her tenure May 1.

Currently, Lee is a partner with the law firm of Real Property Law Group PLLC. Her career includes over four years as General Counsel to Ballmer Group, 10 years at Microsoft leading global business and marketing initiatives, and 10 years as an engineer with Boeing Commercial Airplane Group. She served two terms upon being elected to the founding Shoreline City Council.

“I am honored and super excited to join KWA to build on its incredible 50 years of service to the most vulnerable in our community,” said Lee. “I anticipate this role to be the most challenging for me to date because I believe that advancing KWA’s mission is more important and more complex than running a for-profit business.:

Lee has received numerous awards for her service including Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation’s “Living Pioneer” Award, and she was recognized by the Seattle Times Editorial Board as one of “Six New Rising Stars of the Next Generation” in the Puget Sound Region.