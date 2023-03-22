Wing Luke Museum raised highest amount ever: $700,000

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Wing Luke Museum’s gala recently set a new record, raising over $700,000. It has been the Asian organization that has raised the most money in the community. What is its secret to success?

Perhaps its choreographed drama, as well as coincidental advantages on March 11 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle in downtown, illustrated some of Wing‘s fundraising strategies, garnering support from both the Asian and mainstream sectors. Also, the changing of new and old guards and the audience’s love for the 55-year-old institution could factor into its record-breaking amount.

However, its leadership has long been the strength of Wing‘s fundrasing efforts. Its board members have often been models of generosity.

The first drama began with Ellen Ferguson, co-president of the Wing Luke Museum and a champion of the arts and theater, and also the first to donate the largest amount to the Wing for over a decade. When auctioneer Dave Silverman asked if there was anyone who wanted to donate $25,000 for Fund A Need, Ferguson glided to the back of the room where Paul Mar, another board member, was seated.

“Ready? Are you going to do it?” Ferguson asked Mar.

When the duo stood up and raised their paddle for $25,000 together, before a crowd of 500, it ignited excitement and applause from the audience. $50,000 from two biggest donors set the tone for the whole evening.

“I knew they were going to pledge $25,000,” Silverman said. “I didn’t know they (Ferguson and Mar) were going to do it together.” Ferguson’s intent was to help Mar stand up and wave the bid card as he had lost his sight. Mar has been contributing $25,000 since 2015.

The end and beginning of an era for the Wing, the dynamics between the old and new came into play. Beth Takekawa retired last year as executive director and Joel Barraquiel Tan took over as the new leader. This would be his first auction. Although it was not planned to have the event on Barraquiel Tan’s 55th birthday, also March 11 and his one-year anniversary, the Wing used it as a strategy. They approached long-time supporter Debbie Killinger to match every Fund A Need gift that was raised at the $55 level, a special level meant to celebrate Joe’s birthday and the Wing Luke Museum’s 55th anniversary. Over 150 donors participated.

“The auction committee selected March 11, 2023 as the auction date without knowing it was my birthday,” said Tan. “It was pure serendipity. It was not intended as a fundraising strategy. The success of the auction was a testament of 55 years of community love and support for our mission of uplifting our family stories.”

Silverman used a “nice-guy” approach. His job was to make it a fun and fast evening.

“Make every guest (potential donor) feel important. It’s the little things that matter. I say hello to them, and make connections. Remember people’s names. Whether I know them or not, I treat them as if they are my friends.” So he went through the silent auction just to meet and greet people.

“I make them feel like a million bucks. I make them feel special.” The people whose names he remembered did bid and raised their paddle during the auction.

The guests might not have realized that it was tricky for the auctioneer to deal with art, a subjective thing for the bidders. Even though someone might be the highest bidder for an art piece, s/he might not win the prize. The artists, who donated the art, might have set conditions on the price. The auctioneer cannot sell below a certain price.

This happened to Mimi Gan, another long-time board member who bid a piece for $3,000 by Cheryl Leo-Gwin, an artwork of a Chinese woman which can be seen upside down or not, depending on which way you hanged the artwork, vertically or horizontally. Gan was the last bidder. But the artist had set the minimum price to $4,000.

“We have to honor the art and the artist,” said Silverman firmly. “We can’t give it away. The artists who donated the art, wanted the highest value (to be sold).”

Then, Silverman’s magic came into play at that point. It may have been just less than two minutes, but Silverman made it hard for the bidder to say no, while thrilling the audience to see if either Silverman or Gan would give in.

Putting Gan on the spot, “I kept looking at her, talking to her,” he said. “And I know her.” A little begging, shaming but firm.

“I can’t let this go at $3,000…For heaven’s sake, Mimi, you are a board member.” At that point, it was pressure from all sides, including peers. All Gan could do was to look at her husband, and finally she gave in. And Silverman got the Wing another $1,000. The artist smiled in triumph, and Gan, buyer of a unique piece of art, was satisfied.

Some of the highest amounts raised was tied to the legendary Bruce Lee, a permanent collection at the Wing. The auction item raised $6,000 featuring the Sounders honoring Bruce Lee on July 15. Donors will get Sounders club suite tickets, a tour of Lumen Field, and Bruce Lee merchandise. The other item was a Private Bruce Exhibit and lunch with Lee’s daughter, Shannon, at Tai Tung Restaurant. Both Shannon and Lee’s widow, Linda Lee Caldwell, were present at the event.

The Wing’s goal was $602,000, and it exceeded it. At the end of the evening, the total raised was announced—$697,000. Silverman appealed to the audience’s help.

“The next obvious thing is to round it up. $3,000 is nothing.“ When he asked for a $3,000 hand, someone responded. He never had to beg for that last pledge.

At the end of the program, Silverman announced it was his last auction for the Wing. He is retiring this May when he turns 70 years old. The record-breaking sum was the highest the Wing has raised during Silveman’s 15 years as auctioneer.

“David Silverman is a master auctioneer and saved the best for last at our annual auction,” said Tan.

As Silverman had done close to 1,000 auctions in his 50-year career, he has some advice to event organizers. There were fewer silent and live auction items this year compared to the Wing’s past auctions. His lesson is, “The fewer items are better. Less is more. You don’t want items to be competing among themselves. If you have too many, some bidders might not have money to bid for the items they want at the end of the evening.”

He added, “Know your audience. Some fundraising games, such as wine toss, are not for every group.”

Other prominent guests included Wing Luke’s sisters, 88-year-old Ruby and 81-year-old Bettie Luke.

“You could feel the energy in the room, with 500 people glad to be there! It was a wonderfully supportive and generous crowd,” said Bettie.

“This was the best auction I have ever seen,” said Mar. It’s not only the highest amount raised, but the huge size of the crowd and there were lots of young people in the audience, he told his niece, Kelly Yamamoto. Mar might not see, but he pays attention. His mind is clear and sharp.

However, $700,000 might not even be the total yet as more online donations are coming in the next few weeks. And Silverman reminded everyone at the end, “Don’t forget corporate marching”—urging everyone to send in their request to their company. He never missed a thing. A masterful last act indeed!