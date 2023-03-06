The Success Foundation announces new executive director

The Success Foundation announced Samantha Le as its executive director.

Le has served as the executive vice president at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce since 2021. In addition to her appointment as executive director at the Success Foundation, she will continue to serve in her role as executive vice president, leading the Chamber’s education and workforce programs, strategic partnerships, programming, and providing support to Chamber membership and the community at-large.

The Success Foundation was established in 2016 as the foundation arm of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce in an effort to bring down barriers and bridge gaps within our school-to-work pipeline. The Success Foundation has three core areas of mission work, including youth and adult education and workforce development programs, nonprofit partnerships, and advocacy.

“I love the mission of [the Success Foundation] and look forward to supporting our youth and investors and connecting more of the community to make the Southside THE place to learn, work, and play,” Le said. “And as a Vietnamese refugee with deep roots in South King County, I am honored to serve the community that welcomed and created opportunities for my family.”