Seattle-based Tango welcomes Grace Liu as new CFO

SEATTLE — Tango, a leading rewards and payments company, announced on March 28 that it appointed Grace Liu as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Liu served as Head of Finance, North America, for major financial services company Afterpay, where she was responsible for overseeing the financial planning and analysis, accounting, and treasury functions. Prior to that, Liu held senior finance positions at several leading companies, such as JPMorgan, LendingClub, and Standard Chartered Bank, where she gained extensive experience in financial analysis, strategic planning, and financial management.

Liu holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, an BA from Bates College and is the co-founder of the Women’s Investment Club, inspiring women to invest in what matters.

“I am excited to join Tango at such a critical time in its growth,” said Liu. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on the company’s success and help drive growth with our strategic plans. Given Tango’s strong track record of innovation and customer focus, I am confident we can achieve great things together.”