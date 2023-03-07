Save the cherry trees

The Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements (a part of the Downtown Seattle Association’s Pike Pine Renaissance program) purports to provide a new and vibrant pedestrian experience on Pike and Pine streets between Capitol Hill and the Pike Place Market.

However, a part of the Market’s existing heritage has been the flowering Japanese cherry trees, which have a rich tradition. We understand that the trees have symbolized the relationship of our city with Japan. They are also reminiscent of the long history of connections of the Seattle Japanese American community to Pike Place Market, which had a significant presence prior to the World War II incarceration.

On behalf of the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), we would like to support the demand of savethemarketentrance.org to save the Japanese cherry trees from elimination. We think that with care, they can continue to be a part of the long heritage of Pike Place Market of local diversity and connection with many international cultures.

Sincerely,

Kyle Kinoshita

Co-President

Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL)