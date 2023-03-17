NAIOP Real Estate Challenge selects winner

Students from University of Washington, Portland State University, and University of British Columbia (UBC) competed at the 2023 NAIOP Real Estate Challenge held on March 14-15 in Seattle.

The three teams of real estate, planning, and finance students competed to design affordable housing, permanent supportive housing and an Urban Rest Stop on a University District site at 45th and Roosevelt Way NE owned by Sound Transit. Rosie’s Tiny House Village is currently located there as an interim use.

Students from the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate won the challenge.

The ONNI Group and Low Income Housing Institute were site sponsors of the NAIOP event.