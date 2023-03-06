COMMENTARY: Reader pushes for North and Sound Sound Transit design, over CID

After reading pages of Sound Transit study and reports, the superior choice for the transit construction to serve the Chinatown-International District (CID) is clearly the North and South (N&S) design.

What is not to like about the (N&S) transit construction design that takes five years instead of 10?

What is not to like about the (N&S) design that costs millions less?

What is not to like about a (N&S) design that is constructed away from the streets of the CID?

What is not to like about a (N&S) design that avoids using South King, SouthWeller and South Lane streets as staging sites for piles of building materials, trucks, machinery, equipment and cranes for years, obstructing the front doors of CID shops, businesses and restaurants?

The CID is best served with surface stations, not a gigantic, mega transit hub of transfer sites underground. In the (N&S) design, stations serving the CID would be constructed across the street from Uwajimaya—on 5th and Jackson Streets (about 3 blocks apart)—with the mega transit hub constructed about four blocks north. Those who want to travel north or south in the CID have only a short station hop away.

It is unrealistic to think that a mega transit hub under 4th Avenue would bring customers to the CID. The purpose of riders going to the transit hub is because they are headed elsewhere. How many would ride up 45 feet from underground to patronize CID shops? Besides, shops would have to wait 10 years. And after 10 years of construction outside their front doors, how many of the CID shops would still exist?

Keep in mind that Portland’s Chinatown was killed off during 18 months of construction—Seattle’sCID would surely not survive the intrusion of 10 years of construction.

The (N&S) design would not destroy CID shops and businesses. The (N&S) design is endorsed by ACRS, JACL, and over 100 signers, including small shop owners.

In conclusion, the (N&S) transit design will preserve the CID and is the best choice. Please help urge a vote for the North & South (N&S) Sound Transit design.

– Bettie Luke