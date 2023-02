Bao-Tram Do is the new CEO of Center for Women & Democracy (CWD).

A refugee from Vietnam and a naturalized American citizen, Do grew up in South Seattle. She is the former board chair of APACEvotes and former member on the Summer Search Seattle board of directors.

CWD is hosting a gathering on Feb. 28 to meet Do from 6-8 p.m. at Tinte Cellars – Georgetown Tasting Room.