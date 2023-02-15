Daiso to open 8th WA store this month

Daiso—a large franchise of 100-yen shops founded in Japan—is opening its eighth store in the state of Washington, with a grand opening celebration later next weekend.

The Redmond Daiso store (7525 166th Avenue NE, Suite E115) will open for business on Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. with grand opening promotions. A goodie bag will be given out to the first 100 customers who spend a minimum of $30 that weekend, while supplies last.

The Redmond store will boast a larger footprint than average store size for the retailer. If you haven’t seen Daiso lately, you’ll find an expanded selection of Asian snacks, pantry ingredients and kitchen accessories.