Cindy Chung becomes first Asian American judge to serve on 3rd Circuit

Cindy Chung made history by becoming the first Asian American judge confirmed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Chung’s seat on the Philadelphia-based court on Monday evening.

Chung, who previously served as the U.S. Attorney for western Pennsylvania since November 2021, won approval in a 50-44 vote.

President Joe Biden announced her nomination in July last year.

Chung graduated from Columbia Law School in 2002.

She worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney based in Pittsburgh for seven years before serving as the top federal law enforcement officer in western Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Chung’s service as a prosecutor fighting hate crimes and said she was “precisely the kind of person we want on the federal bench.”