Yip to be sworn-in

Wyman Yip will be sworn in as King County Superior Court judge by presiding Judge Patrick Oishi on Jan. 9.

“The people of King County will be well served by the breadth of experience Judge Yip brings to the Superior Court,” said Oishi. “We are grateful for his knowledge, experience, and commitment to justice.”

Yip was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Inslee last month. Yip replaces Judge Mafé Rajul, who left the court at the end of 2022.

Yip has worked for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 1998. Most recently he has served as the office’s Criminal Division Assistant Chief Deputy. During this same period, he was co-chair of the office’s violent and economic crimes unit. He also worked in the Most Dangerous Offenders Project, investigating and trying homicide cases.

In the community, Yip has been involved in youth sports for more than 15 years. He’s been a coach for community youth basketball and baseball teams. He’s also a member of the West Seattle Timebank, a community of local volunteers who exchange services, skills, talents, and time.

Yip earned his bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. He obtained his law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School.