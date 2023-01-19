Northwest Asian Weekly

Tacoma Community House appoints Khuu as executive director

Aimee Khuu

Tacoma Community House (TCH) announced on Jan. 6 that Aimee Khuu will be its new executive director. Khuu will begin her official duties on Jan. 31.

Currently, Khuu is Chief of Health Equity for Providence Home and Community Care and has 15 years of national and international nonprofit leadership experience.

The daughter of a Vietnamese refugee, Khuu is an advocate of immigrant and human rights, and serves on the Board of Directors for Southwest Youth & Family Services—an organization committed to providing resources for low-income families and youth.

