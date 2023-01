Nicole Tam, 25, made her debut on Jan. 8 as the first Asian American anchor at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tam was hired at KCCI less than a year ago, as a reporter. She was previously a reporter and anchor at KITV in her home state of Hawai’i.

She is originally from Hong Kong and is fluent in Cantonese and speaks some Mandarin.